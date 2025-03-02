The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has underlined the need to “rearm” to Ukraine and Europe “urgently”at the end of the informal summit held this Sunday in London to treat European security and war in Ukraine.

Von der Leyen has made statements to the press after finishing the appointment convened by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, at the Lancaster House palace. During the meeting there has been “A good and frank debate” with the allies in which they have agreed on the need to put Ukraine in a position of force. kyiv needs “comprehensive security guarantees” that “nods its economic and military situation,” he added.

Therefore, the community leader has raised “Urgently rear to Europe” And he has advanced that the Commission will propose a plan in this regard to the European Council provided for March 6. “We have to intervene bluntly,” he argued.

“Now it is of maximum importance increase investment in defense for a prolonged period of time. It is for the security of the European Union. Need prepare for the worst In the geostrategic environment in which we live and, therefore, we have to increase defense, “he said.

Von der Leyen has asked European countries to support “basically to make Ukraine into A steel porcospine that is indigestible For any invader. “

Likewise, it has also been clear to capturing What message will they give to the United States: “We are ready to defend with you democracy and the principle that there are norms. That you cannot invade and harass your neighbor or can change the borders by force,” he said.