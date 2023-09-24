Dietloff von Arnim clearly failed in the race for the presidency of the World Tennis Federation (ITF). The Düsseldorf native was the only opposing candidate to incumbent David Haggerty (USA) at the congress in Cancun/Mexico on Sunday, who was confirmed for four more years with 318 votes (72.9 percent). Von Arnim, President of the German Tennis Federation (DTB), only received 118 votes (27.1 percent).

Von Arnim, who could have become the first German ITF president, had campaigned intensively on his own behalf in the past few months and until the end thought he had good chances of getting the position. He told the Sports Information Service (sid) in the run-up to the election that he was running out of conviction “that something has to change.”

One of the main concerns with which von Arnim wanted to gain supporters was a reform of the Davis Cup, which has lost much of its former appeal in recent years. It is unclear what the traditional national competition will look like in the future after the ITF separated from the investment group Kosmos in January, which had fundamentally reformed the competition despite great criticism.

Von Arnim succeeded Ulrich Klaus as president of the DTB at the end of January 2021. Previously, from 2004 to 2012, he was the organizer and tournament director at the World Team Cup in his hometown of Düsseldorf.

His opponent Haggerty had already been promoted to President of the World Tennis Association in 2015 and has now been confirmed in his office for the second time. The 66-year-old is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).