From: Michel Guddat

A cruise in a sick bed: On a trip, passengers complain of the same symptoms. But it's not the usual seasickness.

Jacksonville – Five day cruise – vacation, relaxation, switching off. That was the plan when M. Hill boarded the Carnival Cruise Line Jacksonville (Florida) ship “Elation” with her boyfriend’s family. But instead of sailing on the ocean with the ocean liner and enjoying the weather and the wind, she spent half of her time in the ship's infirmary. Infected with an IV.

Several passengers fell ill on a cruise: “Vomit was bright blue”

High seas and a queasy stomach: of course the first thought was that Hill was just seasick. Other travelers also reported physical complaints. But it quickly became clear that in this case it was not the usual motion sickness.

Because: “My vomit was bright blue, even though I didn’t eat anything blue. And every time I google 'blue vomit,' it has to do with poisoning,” Hill told the First Coast Newsa US newsroom.

After mysterious cases of illness on a cruise, the ship “Elation” of the shipping company Carnival Cruise Lines is first thoroughly examined and cleaned. (Symbolic image) © Bihlmayerfotografie/Imago

The shipping company Carnival Cruise Line has the ship cleaned – the cause is still unclear

But she wasn't alone in that. Her friend's family members and other passengers complained of similar symptoms. “My friend that I came with threw up a live parasite,” Hill said.

And the shipping company itself? Carnival Cruise Line initially did not provide any information about the cause. The ship is being thoroughly cleaned and research is being carried out into what caused the illnesses, they told US media. Hill and the passengers also received a $95 voucher from the company. After the many cancellations of cruise trips through the Red Sea So the next shock for a shipping company.

Gastroenteritis or food poisoning? The transmission routes are numerous

The cruise company then reported News Channel 8 that the passengers on board had symptoms of gastroenteritis or stomach flu. These infections are caused by both viruses and bacteria. Rarely also caused by parasites. Noroviruses and rotaviruses in particular are responsible for gastrointestinal diseases. The best known are Salmonella, Campylobacter and Escherichia coli. Vomiting caused by food poisoning is usually caused by staphylococci, bacteria that produce toxins.

The transmission of such a disease can occur in a variety of ways, such as: infectionprotection.de enlightens. Through food and drink, through objects, from person to person or through contact with animals.

“Who knows if the chefs wash their hands?”

Transmission can be prevented through hygiene measures or the correct preparation of food. And this is exactly where the concerned Hill comes in: “They told us to always wash our hands, but who knows whether the chefs wash their hands.” (mg)