The first results of the autopsy of the little Diego Georgiev, the 2-year-old boy who died after being hospitalized

The autopsy on the little body of the little one Diego Georgiev was carried out on Friday 25 June and in the last hours are arrived the first results. The investigators, meanwhile, have decided to return the body to his family, in order to celebrate the funeral set for today, Monday 28 June.

The drama of this family of origin Ukrainian, it started last Monday 14 June. The child who would have accomplished 2 years on July 24th, he started having a weird temperature.

Thanks to the medicines and the care of his parents, the worst seemed to be over. Until Wednesday. That’s when his conditions of health are get drastically worse.

The mother and father decided to take him from the first pediatrician, but immediately to the emergency room of the Bufalini hospital in Cesena. After his recovery his condition continued to worsen. He started to to throw up and the doctors noticed that he also had le plaques in the throat.

On Thursday, the baby’s body temperature is climbed considerably. In addition, doctors after a visit diagnosed him with gods heart problems. For this they decided to transfer it at the Sant’Orsola hospital in Bologna, the next morning.

The transfer was scheduled for 7.30 in the morning, but it happened at 11.30. That’s exactly what parents want it to be about made it clear. In fact, the doctors of this hospital had foreseen a intervention to the heart on the same evening. However, little Diego never made it to the operating room. Unfortunately it is dead in the ward bed, around 19.30.

The attorney’s note on little Diego Georgiev’s autopsy

The mother and father destroyed by the tragic loss, have decided to present a exposed to the carabinieri. Consequently, the pm on duty has decided to open a investigation file, currently without suspects, for the crime of manslaughter.

The lawyers of the Study 3A on the autopsy in a note they wrote: “The coroner would in fact have detected the presence of one myocarditis, but to know exactly what happened and if, with a different conduct by the doctors who treated him, the child could have been saved, it will be necessary to wait for the results of the exams on the samples taken and the screening of all the medical records acquired in the Ctu. “

THE funeral of the child are expected today, in the church of Gambettola. Many have decided to participate, to show closeness and affection to these two parents, struck by a tragic and sudden loss.