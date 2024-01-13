While the peak of the epidemic of respiratory viruses among children, first and foremost the syncytial virus, the leading cause of bronchiolitis, “seems to have now been reached and we are beginning to record a first drop in emergency room admissions, in recent days we have instead seen an increase in children with gastrointestinal problems, always viral“, with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea. This was reported to Adnkronos Salute by Fabio Midulla, past president of Simri (Italian Society of Childhood Respiratory Diseases) and head of the emergency pediatrics department of the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome.

Therefore, taking stock of the seasonal epidemics that affect the little ones every year, often in serious forms requiring emergency room treatment, the pediatrician draws an updated picture of respiratory viruses, the curve of which “has begun to decline even if the departments are still full and we will certainly continue to see children in the emergency room for another couple of weeks.” As for the 'new' viruses that are affecting us, “we are starting to record many cases of children with gastrointestinal problems, with vomiting and diarrhoea”, underlines Midulla.

Other ailments, other viruses. “Usually – he explains – epidemics change. First there is the respiratory one which then, having reached its peak, begins to decline to make room for the gastrointestinal one: these are viruses that are transmitted via the fecal-oral route, trivially, as often happens , because the child puts the toy in his mouth with dirty hands”, perhaps after touching the dirty diaper. But what is the extent of these new disorders? “At the moment it is not yet comparable to that of respiratory viruses, that is, out of 10 children who arrive in the emergency room there will be 7 or 8 with respiratory problems and 2 or 3 with gastroenteritis. We'll see”, she concludes.