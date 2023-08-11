The Tesla Model S Plaid a bit boring? Mwah, we don’t know if you can ever call 1,020 hp really boring, but if you remove the excessive power, then there is indeed a reasonably sensible sedan left. In any case, Zeekr, one of the many sister brands of Volvo, thinks that they can create a nicer car than Tesla with this new Zeekr 001 FR.

Plaid is boring. The Zeekr 001 FR is a new kind of beast. Remains on standby for more information,” the brand said on Twitter. Or on X, should we say. Specifications of the sportier version, which the brand does not yet report. We are curious to see if the new Zeekr can surpass the 0-100 time of the Model S Plaid. It stands at 2.1 seconds.

The fastest Zeekr 001 at the moment has 545 hp and shoots from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. Where Volvo obediently limits all models to 180 km/h, the Zeekr still goes 200 km/h. The FR will probably go just a little faster if he really wants to put the fire to the Plaid’s shins. It is of course also possible that the Zeekr 001 FR is not faster, but just more fun to drive.

What is Zeekr again?

Volvo is owned by the Chinese Geely. This group also has Polestar, Lynk & Co and Lotus, for example. You would say that they have a reasonable range or that the sportiest models are parked at Polestar, but apparently they think they can sell some extra cars with Zeekr. More information about the FR will undoubtedly follow soon.