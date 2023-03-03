Geely (parent company of Lotus and Volvo, among others) and the Renault Group are not minor players. And because they produce more than 1,000 vehicles in a few years, they must also switch to an all-electric range in 2035. And yet the two want to work together to start a new company purely for combustion engines and PHEV powertrains. And Aramco is very interested in that.

In November of last year, Geely and the Renault Group announced that they wanted to start an additional company together. This new organization must build combustion engines, plug-in hybrid powertrains and gearboxes. The production capacity is even five million units per year. The parts must go to 130 countries and come from seventeen factories.

Also interested in hydrogen and synthetic fuels

Geely and Renault are also researching synthetic fuels. Very handy if you still produce five million combustion engines per year. Hydrogen has also aroused the interest of the partnership. Aramco finds it all very interesting and according Reuters Aramco wants a 20 percent stake in the new company.

What is Aramco?

Aramco is the oil company of the Saudi state. The company tries to gain fame through sponsorship in motorsport. You’ve probably seen the name pass by at the F1. In addition, Aramco is a title sponsor of Aston Martin’s F1 team. Now the company also wants to invest in Geely and Renault.