Good news for people who need new car brands. There are a lot coming! Think Xpeng, Hongqi and Nio, among others. Another model is added: Zeekri!

It was already an open secret that Zeekr would come to Europe and the Netherlands, but now it is official, according to him Coach. Zeekr belongs to the Geely Group, which also includes Geely, Lynk & Co, Polestar, Lotus, Volvo and Proton. Partly for that reason we jokingly call it Volvo’s luxury brand, although that is a luxury brand in itself of course.

Europe

Zeekr is coming to Europe very soon. At the end of this year, we can also try out the Chinese luxury brand here. It does not stop there, because in 2024 it will be the turn of the United States.

They keep going, there in China. The forecast is to build as many as 650,000 cars by 2026. That is huge growth. Last year, the brand sold 71,941 cars at Volvo’s luxury brand.

Zeekr currently has two models. The first is the 001, a Shooting Brake-like. The second Zeekr is the recently launched 009, a large – and very cool MPV. The third model is the Zeekr X, that colleague @michaelras of the week could present to you. So there will be a fourth car, which is now called CS1E.

Actually not Volvo’s luxury brand

That car will compete head-to-head with the Tesla Model 3. This model, plus the 001 and 009, seem to be the prime candidates to come to Europe.

If you think that a Zeekr is very similar to a Lynk & Co, then that is not surprising. The 001 Shooting Brake was once referred to as Lynk & Co. However, parent company Geely found the car to be so premium that they have turned it into a complete brand. so it is not actually Volvo’s luxury brand, but that of Lynk & Co. Incidentally, the styling will be further away from Lynk & Co’s.

