It was no small setting in which the new Volvo XC 90 was presented. To be more precise, it was a pretty impressive wooden frame. The Swedish car brand presented the new facelift of its flagship model in the still young World of Volvo, Scandinavia’s largest wooden building. It shows how important the SUV is for the premium brand and makes it clear that big plans are in place. By 2030, the model range is to be fully electrified, with 90 percent of sales to be electric cars and plug-in hybrids and ten percent to be mild hybrids.