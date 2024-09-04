Volvo introduced an updated version of the XC90 Thermalwith plug-in and mild hybrid engines, alongside the new EX90 electric. This second generation of the SUV, launched in 2015 and sold in around 1 million units, has undergone a second restyling to maintain an internal combustion option on the market.

The 2024 Volvo XC90 is long 4.95 meters, wide 1.92 meters and tall 1.77 meterswith a boot capacity ranging from 680 to 1874 litres.

New Volvo XC90 Model Year 2025

While the external dimensions remain unchanged, the design has been updated with a new gridheadlights with revised LED daytime running lights, and a modified front bumper with vertical air intakesThe design maintains the square and marked lines, with wide wheel arches and a distinctive rear window.

The XC90 offers alloy wheels 19 to 22 inches and air suspension that allows you to customize the ride height by up to 40 mm.

Interior, the cabin of the XC90

The main innovations of the 2024 Volvo XC90 concern the passenger compartment. The system infotainment now features a vertical monitor 11.2 inchesindependently positioned, with an option to 14.5 inches on request.

The interior of the new XC90

The software has been improved for better ergonomics, with app shortcuts and more direct controls, including updates Over the Air and more immediate management of driving modes and battery for the plug-in version.

The interior has been optimised with a new centre console with cup holders 2+1 and a space dedicated to the wireless chargingand improved sound insulation.

The air vents have been redesigned and some decorative panels are made with recycled materials. The wireless charging pad has been repositioned behind the center tunnel. The 2024 XC90 retains the 7-seater configuration, like the electric EX90 version.

Volvo XC90 Engines

The engines that power the new Volvo XC90 Model Year 2025 are only petrol hybrids with all-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic transmission. The available versions are the B5 And B6 mild hybridand the T8 plug-in hybrid.

The 2.0-liter turbo mild hybrids are available in two variants: the B5 with 250 HP and 360 Nm (8.5 l/100 km and 191 g/km of CO2) and the B6 with 300 HP and 420 Nm (8.9 l/100 km and 201 g/km of CO2).

Volvo XC90 2025 plug-in charging

There XC90 T8 combines a heat engine from 310 HP and 400 Nm with a 145 HP and 309 Nm electric motor and one 18.8 kWh battery. In electric mode, it can travel 71 km with an average consumption of 1.2 l/100 km and 30-36 g/km of CO2. A full charge with a Wallbox requires three hours thanks to the on-board system from 6.4 kW.

ADAS and safety on board the XC90

The Volvo XC90 is designed to be extremely safe, with an advanced structure and a comprehensive suite of active safety features, including radar and camera for boundary detection and collision avoidance. The system can avoid accidents with vehicles, pedestrians and large animals.

In terms of comfort, the XC90 offers very comfortable seats and optimized suspension as standard, which mechanically adapts to road conditions to improve the ride.

Volvo XC90 2025 on the road

The air suspension optional, with an active chassis that monitors the car 500 times a second, allow the height of the car to be adjusted for different purposes, such as easy access or additional height for rough terrain. In addition, a additional insulation to reduce noise.

Price, how much does the new XC90 cost

The price of the new Volvo XC90 starts from 84,250 euroswhich rises to 93,400 euros if you opt for the T8 plug-in hybrid version. The car can be ordered from September 2024, with first deliveries expected in early 2025.

