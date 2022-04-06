Volvo prepares for the launch of the 100% electric successor to the XC60. We are talking about an extremely important SUV for the Swedish car manufacturer, given that in the last four years it has been the best-selling model by the company globally. Its debut is expected to take place in 2024with the aim of bridging the gap between the XC40 Recharge electric SUV and the long-awaited battery-powered successor to the XC90 SUV arriving later this year – we’re talking about models driving Volvo’s process of aiming for total electrification in the 2030.

The electric successor to the XC60 SUV will be the first production model from Volvo to be powered by batteries produced by the new joint venture between the Swedish brand and the battery company. Northvolt, which is building a new battery factory in Sweden with the aim of reaching an annual production of 50 GWh by 2026. According to the latest rumors reported by Autocar, for the first period Volvo is expected to confirm at least one version with an internal combustion engine of its SUV, inevitable given the success of the model on the market in recent years. As for the EV variant, however, it will be based on the same SPA2 platform as the electric successor of the XC90, capable of hosting both 100% electric and hybrid transmissions. In addition, the model should boast high-standard technology and connectivity specifications, as well as a rather high level of automated driving.