Volvo tends to let its models serve for a long time. The primal XC90, for example: it almost appeared under Den Uyl and only waved off in 2015. This Volvo XC40 has been running for six years now, but it must be said: its design still looks fresh and although its screens are a bit small, you hardly notice its age behind the wheel.

The electric XC40 and C40 recently received a subcutaneous facelift of the type you don’t see much, if at all: they changed the driven axle. The entry-level models used to have an electric motor between the front wheels, now they suddenly have rear-wheel drive. ‘For the dynamism’, says Volvo, but it seems to have to do mainly with packaging and comfort.

More than 200 hp on the front wheels, that’s just not pleasant to drive, right? (Tell that to Civic Type R drivers.) There’s now a new Swedish-engineered and built permanent magnet motor on board with a little more power. Polestar also uses it – the 2 went through the same transformation.

The renewed Volvo XC40 Recharge goes further

The battery pack was also significantly revised to accommodate more cells and therefore more capacity within the same space: the largest battery option grew from 78 to 82 kWh. The stated range increased by no less than 100 kilometers, of which about a third is due to the battery and the rest is due to the more efficient engine. Charging is also faster: with up to 210 kW.

In addition to the new powertrain and battery, the chassis was also tackled. Stiffer springs and refined damping should provide more body control without compromising comfort. The tires now measure 235 millimeters at the front and 255 millimeters at the rear. With all the changes that Volvo made, it is a pity that they also left some.

Irritation factors? There are too

We’ve snarled at the constipated before one pedalfunction, which only becomes clear whether it is active when you release the right pedal (we once caused a near-collision with it, after leaving the car park at the importer) and which you can only switch on or off with a lot of tapping and swiping on the screen.

Flippers behind the steering wheel or a button next to the gear, as every other brand uses, would make sense for something so important – but Volvo left the problem untouched. You can also still look for an accident to the automatic windshield wipers. Ergonomically, the Volvo XC40 Recharge didn’t get any further.

And dynamic… Not really either. Yes, of course you will positively notice the difference when accelerating uphill from an intersection on wet roads. But there is no question of any playfulness: the stability control, which cannot be adjusted or switched off, immediately cuts off any tendency to a subtle side step. We understand that from safety champion Volvo, but don’t say that you have made the U-turn for driving pleasure.

Volvo XC40 Recharge remains a nice thing

Well, the XC40 is still a great car to be on the road with: the design is pleasant and serene, the seats are phenomenal and the renewed chassis does indeed help with the notion that you are on the road with an unyielding chunk of solidity.

At most there is a bit of tire noise at speed, but that may also have been due to the Michelin CrossClimates in combination with rough Swedish asphalt. The XC40 and C40 were already close to their expiration date; with this fresh technique they can certainly handle it for a while.

Specifications of the Volvo XC40 Recharge Single Motor Extended Range Ultimate (2023)

engine

1 electric motor

252 hp

420 Nm

82 kWh (battery)

Drive

rear wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 7.4 seconds

top 160 km/h

Consumption (average)

16.7 kWh/100 km A label

Range (assignment)

572km (WLTP)

Loading time

8 hours at 11 kW

28 min. at 205 kW (10-80%)

Dimensions

4,425×1,873x

1,652 mm (lxwxh)

2,702mm (wheelbase)

2,075 kilograms

419 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 59,495 (NL)

€61,150 (B)