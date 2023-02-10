Volvo Cars will not cut the prices of its electric cars. The Swedish automaker has announced that it has no plans to reduce the price lists of its battery-powered models, as for example Tesla has done. The Palo Alto brand made this move with the beginning of 2023, appealing to other brands to follow its example. Volvo reported lower profit in the fourth quarter of last year but Chief Executive Jim Rowan said there was no need to cut prices as demand for the Scandinavian automaker’s cars remains high and the company has a solid order book for its electric vehicles.

To confirm these statements there are the numbers on full electrics registered by the brand: Volvo’s EV unit sales tripled in the fourth quarter and all-electric vehicles accounted for 18% of sales in that period compared to 6% a year earlier. “We do not expect price cuts at this time”Rowan explained to Reuters. “The demand for our electric vehicles is the highest we have ever seen. We have no intention of reducing prices.” Other brands have followed Tesla’s lead, however, such as Ford slashing the price of its Mustang Mach-E SUV. On the other hand, BMW’s position is different, as it has increased the retail price list for some models it sells in China due to the higher costs of raw materials and logistics.

Henrik Fisker, CEO of the US electric vehicle manufacturer fisker, said it has no plans to lower its prices, arguing that the EV startup’s cars were already competitively priced. “I think we’ve already priced our cars well,” Fisker said, adding that the automaker hasn’t changed the price of its cars since 2020 while rivals have raised prices multiple times. On the other hand, those who could decide to reduce costs would be the component companies, afraid of not being able to withstand the competition from Tesla.