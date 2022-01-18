GLarge station wagons have a long tradition at Volvo. The latest representative is the 4.95 meter long V 90. For customers who like to travel off the beaten track but don’t want to drive an SUV, the Chinese-owned Swedes have a robust cross-country version with 210 millimeters of ground clearance and standard All-wheel drive in the program. A mild hybrid system has recently always been on board, but the Cross Country has to do without the plug-in hybrid technology with which the V 90 can be ordered.

The 250 hp two-liter petrol engine works with turbocharging and cylinder deactivation, a small electric motor delivers an additional 14 hp. There is nothing to complain about in terms of driving behavior, the somewhat rough-sounding four-cylinder acts with high torque and runs smoothly. The 100 km/h mark is reached within 7.4 seconds, and the top speed is 180 km/h. Volvo has prescribed the speed limit for each of its models. The eight-speed automatic does its job so well that paddle shifters on the steering wheel are not missing.

We were also impressed by the smooth rolling comfort of the 1.9 tonne car over longer distances. The all-wheel drive vehicle can carry up to 2400 kilograms. The fact that it would still not be our first choice and that we would rather go for the 197 or 235 hp diesel is due to the relatively high average consumption of 9.0 liters of Super per 100 kilometers. Diesel can do that better.



Generous wheelbase of 2.94 meters

The interior with its discreet Scandinavian feel-good ambience has a noble and high-quality effect. The optional sports seats made of light gray wool and recycled polyester are comfortable, but their high side bolsters and wide center console somewhat limit the mobility of the driver and front passenger. Behind it, thanks to the generous wheelbase of 2.94 meters, you can comfortably stretch out your legs. We were surprised by the low headroom: drivers taller than 1.80 meters touch the roof, at least in combination with the large panoramic glass roof.

The 551 to 1517 liter trunk behind the electrically swinging tailgate is suitable for families and is equipped with practical details such as bag hooks, partition net and folding room divider. Always combined with the highest Pro line, the standard equipment of the V 90 Cross Country is extensive with numerous mostly unobtrusive driving and safety assistants, but the price is correspondingly steep.



Including a surcharge of 6500 euros for the civil station wagon, at least 64,250 euros have to be paid for the higher four-wheel drive petrol engine, the test car even came to 79,180 euros. We recommend the EUR 1250 light package with dynamic cornering lights and impressive adaptive headlight range control.

As before, Volvo is using a large, upright touchscreen in the center console with sometimes nested menus. There are hardly any buttons or switches. For the 2022 model year, infotainment developed jointly with Google was introduced. The navigation worked perfectly, but voice control using Google Assistant proved to be stubborn. With tongues of angels and changing commands, we tried in vain to get the system to tune to another radio station. Apart from the always friendly answer: “Of course, this is station XY on your car radio” nothing ever happened and it continued to blare on the preset frequency. Sometimes we miss them, the analogue times.