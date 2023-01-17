News in sight for Volvo models C40 and XC40 fully electric. The Swedish automaker has announced some updates for the two battery-powered crossovers in terms of traction, with the debut of two rear-wheel drive variants and a revised all-wheel drive performance unit, with autonomy increased up to 60 kilometers on some variants , and charging, now faster. In the rear-wheel drive variants, the second generation permanent magnet electric motor driving the rear axles of the C40 and XC40 electric models has been developed in-house at Volvo.

In particular, on these versions the single motor with standard range is driven by a 175 kW permanent magnet electric module, which guarantees a 3% increase in power output compared to the previous front-wheel drive variant with a single 170 kW motor. Not only that: thanks to improved cooling efficiency, the single engine of the XC40 Recharge is able to deliver greater autonomy up to 460 kilometers according to the WLTP driving cycle compared to the previous 425 kilometers, although the capacity of the battery that powers it remains the same, equal to 69 kWh. As for the range of the single engine of the C40 Recharge, the increase is quantified up to 476 kilometers from the previous 438 kilometres: a recharge from 10 to 80% it now takes around 34 minutes using a 130 kW DC public charging station.

However, these are not the only variants available to customers. All those who aspire to best performance they can also opt for a more powerful 185 kW permanent magnet electric motor, mounted on the rear axle: in this case the 82 kWh battery pack increases the range up to 515 kilometers for the XC40 Recharge’s extended range single motor and up to 533 kilometers for the C40 Recharge’s extended-range single engine. As with the previous variants, also in this case Volvo improved charging power: the maximum allowed speed now reaches 200 kW in DC, while a recharge from 10 to 80% takes about 28 minutes.

Finally, improvements also for version a four-wheel drive of the two models. Compared to the previous configuration with two 150 kW electric motors on the front and rear axle, there is now an in-house developed 183 kW permanent magnet electric motor on the rear axle and a new asynchronous electric motor from 117 kW on the front axle: thanks to these updates, the XC40 Recharge Twin Motor AWD is able to travel up to 500 kilometers on a single charge, therefore 62 kilometers more than the previous version, while the range of the C40 Recharge Twin Motor AWD has been increased to 507 kilometers from the previous 451 kilometres.