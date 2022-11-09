Volvo has unveiled its new top model, the fully electric EX90. According to the manufacturer, this large SUV will start “a new era” for Volvo: “A new electric model will be presented every year in the coming years.”

Volvo desperately needs new electric models to be a brand that only makes fully electric cars by 2030. And that is not the only objective. In addition, at least one million human lives must be saved in the coming decades, thanks to the application of advanced safety technology. That has been achieved in the first 95 years of Volvo’s existence, the manufacturer proudly proclaims. Indeed, the Swedish manufacturer, now owned by the Chinese Geely, has often been a pioneer when it comes to making cars safer. But at the presentation in Sweden it remains unclear to what extent the claim of a million human lives is actually correct

Anyway, the Volvo EX90 does indeed have what the manufacturer calls an ‘invisible safety shield’. The lidar (laser radar) built into the roof above the windscreen betrays its arsenal of safety systems. It doesn’t look really nice; it is as if an accessory has been placed on the roof afterwards. The lidar can see 250 meters ahead even in the dark and it can identify any object, person or animal, even their size is immediately apparent.

Thanks to super-fast computers and software developed with NVIDIA, which uses technology from the game industry, the car constantly looks around 360 degrees and intervenes as soon as danger threatens.

The occupants are also guarded

For the first time in a Volvo, even the occupants are monitored. The car ‘sees’ when the driver is distracted, tired or otherwise inattentive. The system will warn you subtly at first and then more insistently. If the driver becomes unconscious or falls asleep, the car will come to a safe stop and call for rescuers. See also We believe in Brazil's democracy, says British embassy

The passengers and, for example, a pet in the car are also monitored. If on a hot day the driver forgets that there is someone else in the car, the car will switch on the climate control itself to prevent suffocation.

The new Volvo also takes a step towards the fully self-driving car. The driving assistant, called Pilot Assist, supports the driver, even when changing lanes on the highway. CEO Jim Rowan hinted at the presentation today that this car actually already has all the hardware needed to drive fully autonomously. But when asked whether the software can already handle that, and if he thinks that legal permission will be given for this at all, he remains silent.

Volvo EX90 © Volvo



Collaboration with Google

The infotainment of the new Volvo, mainly operated via the central 14.5-inch large touchscreen, was developed together with Google. The Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play: they can all be used directly in this car. The smartphone can be connected wirelessly for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and a 5G internet connection is standard. Volvo also uses Dolby Atmos in the audio system for the first time, supported by up to 25 speakers from Bowers & Wilkins. Speakers are also built into the headrests.

The interior of the new Volvo shows typical Scandinavian design: stylish and sleek, with as few buttons as possible. Just like other cars in the top class, the smartphone can be used as a car key with this Volvo. As you approach the car, it unlocks automatically and loads your personal profile for settings such as the driver’s seating position. See also HS Turku | A hundred "super keys" are circulating on the streets of the uninitiated throughout Turku - Open free access to apartment buildings

Mercedes EQS SUV is competitor

A competitor of the Volvo is the recently presented, also electric and seven-seater Mercedes EQS SUV. It shows off its hyperscreen: a screen over the full width of the dashboard and a larger range. Another competitor comes from our own house: the Polestar 3. This brand is also a subsidiary of Geely. The Polestar has the same technical basis as the new Volvo and is about 10,000 euros cheaper. But it will – next year – only be on the market as a five-seater.

Volvo does not want to call the EX90 the successor of the current XC90, but of course it is. For years, the XC90 was the best-selling car in its class in the Netherlands, also helped by tax benefits for plug-in hybrids. Because the new EX90 exclusively electrically will not be available as a plug-in hybrid, Volvo will continue to sell the XC90 for some time. This T8 Plug-in Hybrid is currently the only available variant of the XC90.

The EX90 is not a lightweight

Compared to the current XC90, it is striking that with the EX90 the nose and roof are positioned lower to minimize air resistance. For the same reason, a grille is missing; this is not necessary in an electric car and a smooth front is better for airflow. But it doesn’t seem like a lot of weight to save a lot of weight; something that would also help to increase the scope. The EX90 weighs over 2800 kg.

The 111 kW battery is suitable for fast charging with 250 kW. At the fastest charging stations, you can charge the battery pack from 10 to 80 percent in half an hour. In that case, a charging time of 10 minutes is also sufficient to drive another 180 kilometers. This is also the first Volvo that can charge bi-directionally. So you can connect electrical appliances to it, feed power back to the network or, for example, provide your home with electricity. See also Three dead in rear-end collision on A2

Always four-wheel drive and seven seats

The new EX90 can be ordered in the Netherlands from today, but buyers will have to wait at least a year before they receive their car. There is a choice of two powertrains, which mainly concern the difference in engine power. They both have two electric motors, four-wheel drive, seven seats and an electrically folding third row of seats. Good news for caravan enthusiasts: each EX90 can tow a 2,200 kg braked trailer.

Prices start at €102,495 for the EX90 Twin AWD Ultra with 300 kW (408 hp) power and a range of 585 kilometers. The EX90 Twin Performance AWD Ultra with 380 kW (517 hp) power and a range of 580 kilometers costs at least €107,495. The new Volvo is currently only produced in the US. Later it will also go into production in a Chinese factory.

Volvo EX90 Rear © Volvo



Volvo EX90 © Volvo



Volvo EX90 © Volvo



Volvo EX90 © Volvo







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.