For each electric truck sold, a package of trees to create a forest that can contribute to the sustainability of the planet. Volvo Trucks Italy is committed to a new project in the context of “Smile, recharge, breathe”, with the construction of the first forest in partnership with Treedom, continuing on the path of reducing CO pollution 2 which saw the brand recently launch a whole range of full electric heavy vehicles. In this regard, to every customer who buys an electric truck, Volvo Trucks Italia will give a package of trees that can be followed through Treedom and will be planted in different areas between Cameroon, Colombia, Tanzania, Kenya and Guatemala, pursuing widespread reforestation.

Treedom is the first platform in the world that directly finances agroforestry projects, spread throughout the territory, with the aim of creating sustainable ecosystems and allowing thousands of farmers to meet the initial costs of planting new trees, guaranteeing food sovereignty and income opportunities over time. The trees can be followed and monitored by the customer through the Treedom portal, which allows you to remotely follow the entire phase of life, from planting to the care and management of the plant. The trees will therefore be photographed, geolocated and monitored over time. All trees absorb CO2 as they grow naturally generating a benefit for the entire planet and Volvo Trucks, in addition to its already substantial contribution to the environment through the creation of the electric range, with this significant gesture of attention and sensitivity, wants to add another step to its battle against air pollution.

“Attention and respect for the environment has always been one of Volvo Trucks’ core values – stated the CEO Giovanni Dattoli – it is essential for us to do everything in our power to comply with the Paris Agreement on climate change and reduce CO emissions 2 . We look to the new generations when we set goals, because it is for them that we are building the future and for this reason it is essential for us to give a concrete and measurable message of the benefit that our vehicles can bring and this initiative will help us to do so.“.