Volvo confirms its leadership in the field of sustainability. The Swedish car manufacturer was in fact awarded by EcoVadis, one of the leading corporate sustainability assessment companies, which for the fourth consecutive year awarded it the highest score for its performance in green matters: due to its structured and proactive approach, Volvo was awarded the “Platinum Medal“, Which places the company at the top of the ranking drawn up by the agency where 1% of all 75,000 companies evaluated are concentrated.

This is not Volvo’s only sustainability award. In fact, the Swedish company was also awarded a “Bronze” rating as part of the Corporate Sustainability Assessment, carried out annually by the specialized agency Standard & Poor’s: Thanks to this rating, the company ranks in the 10% of the best rated automotive companies for environmental, social and corporate governance issues. In this case, Volvo was particularly appreciated for its performance in the ‘Environment’ category and for its efforts to solve the problem of greenhouse gas emissions, energy and water consumption and waste disposal. The latest award obtained by the Swedish brand is the title of “Supplier Engagement Leader“, Awarded to it by the international non-profit organization for the protection of the environment CDP for the work carried out to spread interventions in favor of the climate along its entire supply chain.

“For us sustainability is just as important as safety – commented Anders Kärrberg, head of global sustainability at Volvo – We are taking action at all levels to transform ourselves into a more sustainable company, including through a reduction in our carbon footprint. It is encouraging that EcoVadis, S&P and CDP, through their rigorous assessments, confirm that we are on the right track ”. Recall that the methodology adopted by the three awarding organizations in their evaluations is based on international sustainability standards and is reviewed by a scientific community of sustainability and supply chain experts.