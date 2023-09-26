Volvo does not intend to take any steps backwards when it comes to electrification. On the contrary, the commitment and will to focus on a totally electric future are ever stronger: after having announced in recent days the halt to the production of diesel hybrid models by the beginning of 2024, a deadline also reiterated on the occasion of Climate Week in New York, the Swedish car manufacturer has set new boundaries in its roadmap which will soon lead it to have a 100% electric range.

Rowan speaks

“Our future is represented by electric engineswhich are superior to combustion engines as they are less noisy, generate less vibrations, involve lower maintenance costs for our customers and do not generate exhaust emissions – explained Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo – We are focused on creating a wide range of high-end, fully electric carsoffering everything our customers expect from a Volvo, as well as being a key element of our response to climate change.”

The stages of total electrification

In particular, by the end of the decade Volvo plans to sell only fully electric cars and by 2040 it aims to become a neutral company from a climatic point of view. This means only one thing: completely abandon the internal combustion engine business. And in fact, according to the Swedish company itself, “we will no longer invest anything of our R&D budget in the development of new internal combustion engines”. A decision that follows the one taken last year, when Volvo decided to sell its stake in Aurobaythe joint venture that included all of the company’s remaining combustion engine businesses.

Leadership is needed

“At this critical time for our planet and humanity, the world needs leadership – concluded Rowan – Now is the time for industrial and political leaders to act forcefully and decisively, introducing meaningful policies and initiatives to combat climate change. We are committed to do our part and we encourage our colleagues and political leaders around the world to do theirs.”