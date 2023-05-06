Thousands of jobs are considered at risk at Volvo. In fact, the Swedish manufacturer is preparing to downsize its workforce in the mother country: there is talk of a layoff of approx 1,300 employees of officeabout 6% of the company’s total employees in Sweden, with the ultimate goal of providing a further boost to the cost reduction process.

The causes

“The economic headwinds, the increase in raw material prices and the increase in increasingly intense and fierce competition they will remain a challenge for our sector, probably for some time to come”Volvo CEO Jim Rowan said, adding that while previous cost-cutting measures had already yielded some results, this was still not enough. For this, Reuters reports, the Gothenburg-based company would have sent layoff notices to 1,100 employees and 200 executives across the country.

How much you save

How much will the savings of the Swedish brand correspond to due to this maxi-job cutting operation? “We are still processing the data related to this”added Rowan, noting that the company has not yet been able to quantify the amount of the relief of the balance sheets.

Look at the planet

Will the operation therefore be limited to Sweden? Just for the moment. Volvo itself has admitted that it plans to cut more jobs and cut costs even more in its own businesses global operations over the next few months: which operational areas will be affected by this extra scaling has not yet been disclosed, but priority will again be given to office operations. “We are active in the market of over 80 countries or so around the world, so I think there are opportunities for us to become more efficient in the whole network”, concluded Rowan.