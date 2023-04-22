Surprise: from now on Waze will be available internationally for all Volvo models that integrate the Google system. It means that the app will also be offered to motorists in the United States and the Asia-Pacific region for the first time.

Real-time navigation

After downloading the software from the Google Play Store, all it takes is a single setup to access the real-time functionality route display, navigation and traffic alerts. Regardless of who’s driving and what device they’re using, navigation will always be accessible with a simple tap. The Waze app is displayed seamless from the Volvo Cars infotainment system on a larger portion of the central screen.

Double test

“We are continuing to expand ours offer of in-car apps to offer more options and benefits to our customers”, said Erik Severinson, global head of new car programs and operational strategy. Thanks to the Android emulator made available on the Volvo Cars developer portal, Waze was able to develop and test the onboard app virtuallytogether with the car’s infotainment system. This double test allowed the team to guarantee a high-quality user experience even before the app was installed in customers’ cars.

Improve the driving experience

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Volvo Cars – commented Aron Di Castro, Director, Marketing & Partnerships of Waze – The ability to seamlessly view navigation, routing and live alerts from Waze without having to connect your phone to the car makes it easy and makes the driving experience smoother“.