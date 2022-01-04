In March, as already announced, Volvo will have a new global CEO. In fact, the mandate of Hakan Samuelsson, protagonist of the revival of the Swedish brand in recent years. The carmaker, whose majority is controlled by the Chinese group Geely, has chosen its replacement.

This is the former CEO of Dyson, famous for its vacuum cleaners, Jim Rowan. This is a task of the past, because today, as we write, he is the head of the company Ember Technologies: his main product is a cup with adjustable temperature, thanks to a sort of manettino. Volvo chose it precisely because of its three hundred and sixty degrees experience in the electronics sector, as he also worked for the smartphone maker Blackberry. Rowan, 56, will lead Volvo into a smooth transition, aiming to sell half of its cars in electric format (globally) by 2025.

“Volvo’s great history in terms of innovation, safety and quality, coupled with the great talent of its employees and its sustainability, puts it at the forefront of future pathsRowan said. Samuelsson, for his part, will not leave the Volvo perimeter and the automotive sector, after almost 10 years at the helm of the Swedish brand; in fact, the seventy-year-old executive, after the handover in March 2021, will remain as president of Polestar.

Rowan’s appointment brings to mind that of Benedetto Vigna to Ferrari: the two curricula are obviously very different, but in common they have a lack of direct experience driving a car manufacturer, or even just at senior management levels. However, the years spent in the consumer and non-consumer electronics sector allows them to give a broader view of the concept of the automobile. And as we have seen in recent years with the software race, cars have become a multimedia and multifunctional container.