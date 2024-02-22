The models change, the names change, the focus does not change: electrification. The Swedish company has in fact announced that it has taken a new step in its program simplification and standardization of the names of its fully electric car models: the protagonists of the change are the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge models, which have been renamed respectively EX40 and EC40.

New name

A choice that only concerns the electric versions of the two models, which thus align with the other fully electric models of the brand such as EX30, EX90 and EM90. The name XC40 will still be maintained for the combustion engine variants of the model. But be careful, because this is not the only update made by Volvo to its electrified range: in fact it is also expected the elimination of the Recharge logo from the plug-in hybrid models, which from now on will simply be marked with the suffix T6 or T8, which indicates different levels of power output.

Forward with electrification

“By aligning our first pioneering electric models with the other components of our electric vehicle portfolio, we make choice easier for consumers – said Björn Annwall, CCO and deputy general manager of Volvo – At the same time, Let's continue with electrification of our range and with the updating of our hybrid models”.

All the news

Volvo is also introducing a new Performance software package for the EX40 and EC40 Twin Motor variants, which is also offered as an update for the previous Model Year in selected markets: includes increased power output of 25 kW for faster acceleration, exclusive pedal mapping for quicker throttle response and the special “Performance” driving mode which allows you to make the most of the 325 kW available. Finally, the Swedish car manufacturer is carrying out a series of investments to improve hybrid products and has announced that it will soon introduce a special Black Edition for EX40, EC40 and XC40 models.