The founder of Luminar – the supplier of the lidar sensor on the new Volvo EX90 – thinks that competitor Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ technology is not the solution for autonomous driving. In fact, Austin Russell says Musk’s claims about his self-driving technology “make no sense.”

Tesla’s Auto Pilot and Full Self-Driving work through several cameras positioned in a particular way around the vehicle. Together, these cameras keep an eye on the environment. Elon Musk said he would be “shocked” if that system wasn’t “safer than a human” by the end of 2022.

Assisted driving

Austin Russell even calls Tesla one of the companies “ridiculously over-promising” in the field of autonomous driving. ‘Listen, [ Musk heeft red.] founded a great car company, a great EV company. The problem is that he’s risking his company’s credibility with things that make absolutely no sense when you’re talking about assisted autonomous driving,” says Russell.

The Luminar boss continues: “The fundamental system he created is fine as a driving assistant.” There’s a catch, according to Russell: “The only problem I’ve had is that they call it “Full Self-Driving,” which it definitely isn’t. Nor does it have a clear or credible path to get there.”

“Sexy New Application”

Indeed, Russell does not hide his opinion. According to him, lidar (a system that scans the environment with laser pulses) is an essential part of a truly autonomous car. You cannot rely on cameras from Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology alone when you want to detect obstacles or other dangers on the road.

“It’s not even just about autonomous driving in its traditional form, it’s about safety. That’s where it all comes back. That is what real customers value. It’s not just about a sexy new application that you randomly name, it’s about saving lives,” says Russell, who will obviously not be completely objective.