It may be us, but thanks to the roof rack we also see the toughest little camper in the Netherlands. In terms of mattress length it is only suitable for the consolation prize winner of the crocodile swimming World Championship, but you should never spoil a good story with facts. What you see here is Volvo’s new ‘company van’ for the Netherlands: the EX30 Cargo.

Next year, taxes for entrepreneurs will be overhauled, which will eliminate an important advantage. From 2025, BPM will suddenly have to be paid for commercial vehicles with combustion engines, which will make vans and pick-ups considerably more expensive. Volvo sees an opportunity here for the small EX30, because entrepreneurs will not have to pay BPM for electric vehicles in 2025.

If you want a Volvo EX30 Cargo, you as an entrepreneur must first buy the car yourself. Volvo will then convert it into a Cargo for 2,238 euros. If you want to do it yourself, the kit will cost you 1,661 euros. The roof rack is an option. After the Volvo EX30 Cargo has proven its worth as a company van, you can easily have it converted back. You can also buy the conversion kit as a private individual, but it will be a bit more expensive because of the VAT.

The Volvo EX30 Cargo is not on a grey license plate

You don’t get a partition between the driver and the cargo space, so officially it’s not a car with a grey license plate. You can have a partition installed, but this will be more for practical reasons. Volvo also offers handy things like drawers. And what’s also handy: because the Volvo EX30 is electric, it can simply enter all environmental zones next year.

Other commercial vehicles from Volvo (and Renault)

Volvo and Renault are investing €300 million in a start-up called Flexis, under which they plan to start selling vans in 2026. Much of the hard work comes from Renault: the vans come from a Renault factory, use the same batteries as those in Alpine’s upcoming performance EV and will initially be sold under the Renault Trucks brand.