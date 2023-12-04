Volvo’s 2030 goal is to reduce CO2 emissions per passenger car by 75% compared to the 2018 baseline. ambitious target, which the Swedish car manufacturer also wanted to reiterate on the occasion of the COP28 world climate summit underway in Dubai. Always remembering that Volvo itself aspires to become climate neutral by 2040 and to reduce CO2 emissions per car by 40% between 2018 and 2025.

Green aluminium…

All ambitions that Volvo intends to satisfy not only by moving to fully electric mobility in a reasonable time (the goal is to market only fully electric cars by 2030, the last diesel car will be built at the beginning of 2024), but also through actions and strategies for the design and production of new vehicles that are highly efficient and above all green. For this reason, the Swedish car manufacturer has decided to become a member of the First Movers Coalition of the World Economic Forum, with the idea of ​​supporting the “diffusion of emerging ecological technologies that will favor the transition to the use of aluminum with emissions close to zero“.

…but also steel

Aluminum yes, but also steel: from this point of view, Volvo is the first car manufacturer to have collaborated with SSAB to evaluate the possibility of using high quality steel with almost zero emissions for the automotive industry. Currently, the Swedish car manufacturer has managed to secure access to near-zero-emission primary and recycled steel sheets produced by SSAB: they will be used in one of Volvo’s passenger car production programs by 2026.

Ongoing change

“We have used COP summits to promote collective climate action in the past and COP28 is no exception – explains Jonas Otterheim, head of climate action at Volvo Cars – We and other like-minded companies are trying to develop and disseminate transformation technologies to decarbonize industrial processes that are sometimes very dated. By joining the FMC and showing the concrete progress of our partnership with SSAB we hope to demonstrate this vital change not only is it possible, but it is already underway“.