It’s official, Volvo will be the first car brand to officially say goodbye to diesel engines. The Swedish car manufacturer has in fact announced that it will stop producing diesel-powered cars, with the last examples arriving in 2024. The brand has already started the transition towards electrification some time ago, with the transition to a full electric brand scheduled for 2030 .

Volvo first of all

However, Volvo’s transition path towards sustainable mobility will first involve stopping the production of cars equipped with diesel engines: “In just a few months, the last Volvo car with a diesel engine will have been built, making Volvo Cars one of the first car manufacturers to take this step”explained the Swedish brand in a note.

Diesel in decline

An emblematic choice made by the Scandinavian brand which just four years ago sold a very high number of diesel cars globally. Within a few years, however, the car company owned by the Chinese giant Geely reversed the trend, making diesel a small percentage of its global sales. As reported by Automotive News Europe, in 2022 only 8.9% of Volvo’s sales were represented by this type of vehicle.

All-electric Volvo

The transition started by the brand led the brand to close the month of August 2022 with 33% of electrified cars sold, including full electric and plug-in hybrids. The decline in sales of diesel cars has also affected the rest of the European markets, with a collapse in purchases that has seen market shares go from 50% to 14% in less than ten years. To date, there are fewer and fewer car manufacturers that maintain diesel cars on their lists, preferring electric ones.