Volvo accelerates on the market and even in April it marks a growth in sales. Swedish car manufacturer has registered 51,976 cars globally in the fourth month of the year, up 10% from April last year. And as has often happened in recent months, it was the range that allowed a market trend similar to the company Rechargemade up of electric and plug-in hybrid models.

Fly the Recharge range

And in fact, numbers in hand, the electrified models of Volvo’s Recharge family with electric or plug-in hybrid drive accounted for 40% of all the brand’s cars marketed worldwide in April, with an important share of 17% reserved for full electric vehicles alone.

Also good in the cumulative

Returning to the Volvo range as a whole, the excellent result obtained in April allowed the Swedish company to close the year positively first quarter of the year: in fact, if we look at the first four months of the year, Volvo deliveries reached 214,914 units, up 10% as in April compared to the same period last year.

Models and markets

We close with a quick analysis of models and markets. Starting from the first: in April, the XC60 was Volvo’s most popular car with sales of 16,658 cars, followed by the XC40 with total sales of 13,740 units and the XC90 with 8,179 units sold. As for individual markets, Europe the main one is confirmed for the Swedish brand, recording 20,804 registrations in the month of April alone for an increase of 5% compared to last year: second position for China with sales of 12,543 cars and an increase of 46%, finally, lower than the podium for the United States, protagonists of a drop of 4% for a total of 9,611 cars delivered.