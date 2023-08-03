In the first seven months of 2023, Volvo sold 395,856 cars globally, an increase of 18 percent compared to the same period in 2022, thanks to high demand for fully electric or hybrid vehicles..

The manufacturer, which is majority owned by China’s Geely, said it has sold 64,764 all-electric vehicles so far, compared with 23,803 in the same period last year..

The company aims to become 100 percent electric by 2030, as it expands sales of electric cars.