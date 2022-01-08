Volvo accelerates on autonomous driving. The Swedish automaker has announced that it will debut its unsupervised self-driving driving feature in California Ride Pilot: it is a technology that aims to leave more free time to customers and to make driving a car of the brand even more comfortable and enjoyable, being based on a safety standard at the top of the sector that will characterize the next generation of all-electric Volvo cars.

Once verified that it is safe for use on motorways via a rigorous verification and testing protocol, the Ride Pilot function will be available on Volvo’s next all-electric SUV (the new flagship of the Swedish brand’s range to be unveiled later this year) only after signing up for an additional subscription. As part of this testing process, Volvo is already testing autonomous driving capabilities on Swedish roads together with Zenseact and is collecting data across Europe and the United States: by the middle of this year, in fact, the Swedish carmaker intends to start tests on the roads of California, where the climate, traffic conditions and the regulatory framework create a favorable environment for the introduction of autonomous driving.

“We are proud to announce the planned US launch of our first feature of autonomous driving without any supervision, in an attempt to define a new industry standard for automation without compromising safety – said Mats Moberg, head of Volvo’s R&D activities – Having Zenseact’s all-new AD software and Luminar’s LiDAR standard for our new fully electric SUV is a breakthrough for Volvo Cars, as well as automotive safety and autonomous driving. ” Volvo has made it known that it intends to introduce Ride Pilot first in California and then, gradually, into other markets and regions around the world.