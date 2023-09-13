Volvo is among the car manufacturers most determined to completely electrify its range and sales in a short time. We are talking more precisely about the sale of only electric vehicles by the end of the decade, so to speak, an appointment for which the Swedish company does not want to be caught unprepared. Precisely for this reason it is necessary for Volvo reduce costs and increase efficiency as much as possible (investments in this sense of 88 million dollars have been promised globally): the EV transition will entail a high expense for all car manufacturers.

Containment measures

The company’s decision moves in this direction cut more than 10% of its workforce in both the United States and Canada. Michael Cottone, number one of Volvo Car USA and Canada, told Autonews that, in addition to cutting jobs, the Swedish car manufacturer will offer the early retirement to some employees. Not only that, but Volvo has also downsized at least 75 percent of its Silicon Valley Tech Center and Southern California design center. And just a few months ago, the same company reduced its workforce in the homeland by 6%, cutting approximately 1,300 jobs.

Cost awareness

“It’s less about a cost-cutting program and more about a culture of cost awareness – explained Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo – Do things differently, and do them more efficiently. We will not reduce the investments that help our transformation. We are trying to ensure that everything is optimized for continue our growth plans into the future, ensuring that Volvo focuses capital in the right areas.”

Staff retraining

Speaking of “right areas”, the number one Swedish car manufacturer himself has announced that a process is underway retraining of the workforce with a view to the transition towards EVs: the idea is not only to reform current employees, but to also hire staff with experience in battery chemistry, inverters and silicon carbide.