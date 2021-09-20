Volvo has announced a maxi recall in the United States for alleged problems with the seat belts. The Swedish automaker has reportedly identified 19,149 cars equipped with systems made available by supplier AutoLiv with the auto-locking retractor that were not manufactured to specification. The locking function used to securely secure a child restraint system could be deactivated early thereby increasing the risk of injury in the event of an accident for smaller passengers. Volvo will solve the problem by executing new functionality tests on recalled vehicles, providing for the replacement of seat belts where necessary at no additional cost to the owners of the cars.

The recall concerns the Volvo XC40 and XC40 2021 (built between 1 December 2020 and 25 March 2021), Volvo V60 2021-2022 (built between 23 November 2020 and 6 July 2021), Volvo XC60 2021-2022 (built between 23 November 2020 and 6 July 2021). built between 23 November 2020 and 21 May 2021), the Volvo S60 2021-2022 (built between December 1, 2020 and July 28, 2021), the Volvo V60CC 2021 (built between November 24, 2020 and February 16, 2021), Volvo V90 2021 (built between January 7, 2021 and April 28, 2021), Volvo V90 CC 2021 (built between January 4, 2021 and May 4, 2021) and the Volvo XC90 2021 models built between November 19, 2020 and June 29, 2021.

Volvo has started notifying dealers of the recall since early September and will notify customers by 31 October. This is not the first recall of the Swedish car manufacturer for alleged problems with the seat belts. In mid-2020, the Scandinavian brand had issued a global recall that impacted 2.18 million vehicles due to a steel cable within the wear-and-tear front seatbelt assembly that could risk to cause potential danger in the event of an accident.