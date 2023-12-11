It continues its growth path on the market Volvo. Also in November the Swedish car manufacturer had a plus sign: 63,682 cars marketed by the brand worldwide in the eleventh month of the year, 8% more than in November last year. An increase that contributed to another increase, the one linked to the first eleven months: the cumulative in fact, from the beginning of the year to today it reports 632,701 Volvos sold globally, an increase of 17% compared to the same period in 2022.

Gamma Recharge on shields

Accompanying this growth was Volvo's Recharge range, which includes the Swedish brand's plug-in hybrid and 100% electric models: their share stood at 36% of the total in November. Separate mention for the full electric registered by Volvo, which in the eleventh month of the year alone represented 16% of all cars sold by the brand worldwide.

Europe leader

A look at individual markets. That European remains the main one for Volvo: sales in the Old Continent in November reached 26,407 units, with an increase of 2% compared to the same period in 2022. In this sense, the number of Recharge models registered was equal to 14,653 , or 55% of all cars sold in Europe during the month. Second position for China: in this case the monthly growth was 21%, with sales reaching a total of 15,178 units. On the lowest step of the podium United States: Deliveries of new Volvos totaled 11,671 cars here, an increase of 26 percent compared to November last year.

SUVs are all the rage

The SUV range continues to be Volvo's most popular range. In November, in fact, the Swedish brand's best-selling model globally was the XC60with deliveries of 22,317 units, followed by XC40 with total registrations of 16,672 cars and from XC90 which stopped at 9,860 sales.