Eliminate station wagon and shooting brake from the range? It’s an idea that it’s flashing through my head of Mercedes-Benz. To tell the truth, many car manufacturers, which given the increasingly evident decline of these two segments, prefer to allocate efforts and resources to more profitable vehicles, in most cases SUVs. But it is not a speech that applies to everyone.

Not just SUVs

Volvo, for example, appears to be planning the launch of a new electric station wagon. It was the Chief Analytics & Risk Officer of the Swedish car manufacturer, Warren Davidson, who confirmed it to the microphones of WhichCar: “SUVs are extremely important to us, but they are not all we do. We are not a company that ignores its heritage”.

Trust in the wagons

We know that the SUV range is making Volvo take away a lot of satisfaction on the market, even in the Recharge electrified versions. But in the future there will also be room for one battery station wagon. “Some of our competitors have moved away from this type of car, but we still see a strong market for this segment – added Erik Severinson, Head of Strategy and Program Management at Volvo – We’re famous for our wagons, even if Europeans are the only people who really buy them.”

First details

From here to imagine what the next electric station wagon signed by Volvo will be like: according to the latest rumors reported by Carscoops it will compete on the market with rivals of the caliber of the Audi A6 e-tron Avant, and will rely flexibility and economies of scale allowed by the manufacturing architectures Geely, the Chinese giant that owns Volvo. For further details, you will probably also have to wait for c>Q