Volvo’s future will certainly be completely electric, but also technologically advanced. If there was still any doubt about this last aspect, the Swedish car manufacturer itself took care of dispelling it, announcing the opening of its new technology hub in Stockholm. The structure, located in the center of the Swedish capital, extends over two floors and occupies a total area of ​​over 7,500 square metersproviding a modern and contemporary working environment for more than 700 Volvo employees.

“To speed up our transition, we are recruiting hundreds of talents across industries including software engineering, data science and data analytics, product management, online business, and customer experience development – explained the COO and deputy CEO of Volvo, Bjorn Annwall – Many of these people will work at our new technology hub.” The Swedish brand itself has announced that this new hub will also serve as a basis for the company’s activities in the entire Stockholm region, with the aim of becoming a central element in the technological landscape of the Swedish capital. How? Through a wide range of in-house events, Volvo intends to engage with other brilliant technological minds in and around Stockholm. In addition to including two recreation rooms inspired by the Japanese concept of Shinrin Yoku, the new hub will feature specially designed furnishings made with recycled automotive materialsincluding lamps made from used airbags and 3D printed chairs using car bumpers.

“Our new Stockholm hub has been designed to spark creativity and collaboration – added Hanna Fager, CPO of Volvo – It will be a modern and inclusive workplace that it will foster productivity and collaboration of current and future talent gifted with a wide range of skills. It is a symbol of modern Scandinavian design and reflects all the strengths of the Volvo brand.”