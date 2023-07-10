The process of decarbonisation of Volvo production also passes through maritime transport. In fact, the Swedish automaker has announced that in the future most sea voyages that every year involve tens of thousands of containers of production material destined for the brand’s factories, which cross the world’s oceans aboard cargo ships, will be made with fuel deriving from renewable sources instead of traditional fossil fuel.

Remarkable CO2 reduction

Volvo thus becomes the first global automaker to carry out a similar transformation: numbers in hand, this change will allow the company to immediately reduce fossil CO2 emissions deriving from the intercontinental maritime transport of 55,000 tons in one year. Not only that: thanks to the renewable fuel, CO2 emissions are in fact reduced by at least 84% compared to fossil fuel use, the equivalent of the CO2 emissions of a fully loaded truck circling the equator approximately 1,200 times.

No competition

“The renewable fuel it is not the final solution to eliminate CO2 emissions from global shipping. But this initiative shows that we can already take action now by adopting solutions that allow us to obtain significant results while waiting for effective long-term technological alternatives – said Javier Varela, COO and Deputy CEO of Volvo – We do not view this initiative as a competitive advantage. On the contrary, our wish is to inspire other automakers to take action as well, in order to increase the demand for carbon-efficient ocean transport and to establish renewable fuels as a viable medium-term solution. We all have a responsibility to act.”

How it is made and what it is used for

In particular, says Volvo, the fuel used consists of fatty acid methyl esters and derives from renewable and sustainable sources, mainly from waste cooking oils: it will be used for sea transport of production material destined for plants in Europe and the Americas, but also for all shipments of spare parts made globally via sea. Recall that Volvo’s goal is to reduce the life cycle carbon footprint of every car by 40% between 2018 and 2025which results in a 25% reduction in emissions from operational activities, including logistics.