Although demand for vans is declining in Europe and America, Volvo is now launching a huge, 5.21 meter long van. However, it is initially only intended for the Chinese market.

vOlvo has always been a little different than other car manufacturers. The Swedes were the first to consistently focus on safety, inventing the three-point seat belt and for many years actually only building station wagons and limousines with a brick look. Now they are betting on the electric card like no other brand and want to only sell battery-powered cars by 2030. And although there is less and less demand for vans in Europe and America, the Swedes, who have been part of the Chinese Geely group since 2010, are now bringing a huge, 5.21 meter long van onto the Chinese market for the equivalent of 105,000 euros, the electric EM 90. There is demand there for such “rolling offices and living rooms”. It remains to be seen whether and when the EM 90 will come to Europe. There has never been a Volvo van.

A 116 kWh battery is intended to ensure standard ranges beyond 700 kilometers, and an electric motor sends 272 hp (200 kW) to the rear axle. There will also be an all-wheel drive version. The wheels are 19 or 20 inches. Bidirectional charging will be possible, meaning the battery can send energy to the power grid. Ideally, the batteries can be brought from 10 to 80 percent charge in just under half an hour. Charging is possible with up to 280 kW, which is fast.

Waiting at the charging station in hardly any other car can be as entertaining as in the EM 90. Plush armchairs pamper you in a similar way to those in business class on an airplane, and a Bowers & Wilkins music system with 21 speakers ensures good sound. And like in the BMW i7, there is an entertainment monitor for the rear passengers that hangs from the ceiling and can be moved down when necessary. The driver’s umbrella measures 15.4 inches.

The rear doors are sliding doors, so everything imaginable in terms of security and connectivity is opened, which is mandatory on the Chinese market. A system is also being planned that will seal off outside noise as best as possible.