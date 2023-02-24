Geely’s empire continues to expand. Thirteen car brands now fall under the Geely Auto Group. Some of them you probably don’t know, such as Geometry, Ouling Auto and Radar. Others are very well known, such as Lotus and Volvo. But the company wants even more. Geely sets up an additional sister brand called Geely Galaxy.

With Galaxy, Geely wants to produce and sell ‘high-end electrical products’. At the presentation of the new brand, Geely immediately shows a concept car and a car that is ready for production. The show car is fully electric and is called Galaxy Light. This car seems to mix with the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT.

The Geely Galaxy L7

In addition to cars with only an electric motor, Geely Galaxy will also build PHEVs. The first plug-in hybrid should be the Galaxy L7 SUV. You should be able to get 1,370 kilometers away with it. Furthermore, Geely gives little information about the SUV. All we know is that the engine is called NordThor 8848 and should provide a 0-100 time of 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 200 km / h in the L7.

Over the next two years, Geely plans to offer seven models under the new brand. Four of these must become hybrids – including the L7 SUV – and three are fully electric. The first Galaxy that is all electric should be the Galaxy E8. Deliveries of this car will start at the end of this year. The E7 should also be delivered in the third quarter of this year.

Is Geely Galaxy coming to the Netherlands?

It is not known whether Geely will also introduce the new sister brand here. It’s starting to get pretty full with Geely brands in our little country, but you never know. We will undoubtedly find the technology (in modified form) in the brands that are carried here.