Volvo takes another step towards the integration and connectivity of its cars. The Swedish carmaker will indeed be the first to offer direct integration between Google Assistant-enabled devices and its cars, taking a further step within the collaboration between the Scandinavian brand and the US giant of online services. Volvo customers will therefore be able to manage some functions of their car via voice commands given to enabled domestic devices, such as car heating or air conditioning or door locking, all remotely.

It will only be necessary to associate your Google account with your Volvo, thus making direct dialogue between the devices and the car possible. “Volvo Cars was the first automaker to introduce Google technology and services into its cars; now we aim to be the first to achieve full integration with Google Assistant-enabled devices: this is a natural evolution of our partnership with Google “, said Henrik Green, Chief Product Officer of Volvo Cars. “This integration allows us to greatly improve the customer experience, as it gives them the ability to easily and securely manage their car while they are at home or on the road, through any personal device that has Google Assistant.” At first, only a few commands will be provided but Volvo and Google are already working to enrich the availability of features.

Volvo Cars also wants the integration of its cars with Google Assistant to support the process towards complete electrification already started by the car manufacturer. Therefore, the latter aims to introduce features that help customers fully exploit the carbon-reducing potential of their electric-only Volvos. For more sensitive commands – such as unlocking the car – a two-factor authentication process ensures that only authorized persons can hear or access the information requested at the right time. The feature will be made available progressively over the next few months to all Volvo drivers who have an Android-based infotainment system connected to their Volvo Cars app and a Google Assistant-enabled device, in selected areas where Google Assistant is available.