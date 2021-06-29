The commitment of Volvo Trucks in the sustainable mobility sector, with the arrival of three new fully electric trucks, FH, FM and FMX, which are thus added to the others three battery-powered vehicles already available in range. Production of the new trucks will start with tractors in the second half of 2022, with trucks to follow in 2023. The new heavy vehicles for regional transport and the construction sector have a laden mass of up to 44 t, and are available in two frame heights, with wheelbase from 3800 to 6700 mm, in combinations of two, three or four axles.

“Built on the same platform successfully used for diesel or gas-powered counterparts, our new electric trucks offer great flexibility and can meet a wide variety of transportation needs,” commented Jonas Odermalm, Vice President of Electromobility Product Management at Volvo Trucks. Three electric motors are available, in combination with the tried and tested I-Shift gearbox, equipped with a mode for gear shifting optimized for electric motors. The I-Shift electric motor-gearbox combination forms a unit with unprecedented power and driveability – power of 490 kW (666 hp) and torque of up to 28,000 Nm.

“Since the truck always starts at the highest possible gear, energy efficiency and savings are ensured by minimizing gear changes. Obviously, the lower ratios are available for roads with steep slopes or for starts that require more torque and control “, explained Jonas Odermalm. For power take-off there are three options to meet customer needs: one electric (40 kW), one electromechanical (70 kW) and one on the gearbox (150 kW). The batteries high-density traction units use the latest generation of lithium-ion cells and will be assembled in a Volvo manufacturing plant. An electric truck with six battery packs is capable of storing a nominal capacity of 540 kWh, allowing a range of up to 300 km. The trucks offer two charging modes: AC up to 43 kW, ideal for overnight charging or much faster DC, up to 250 kW, very useful in the case of consecutive driving shifts or for a charge during the lunch break, to add further autonomy. With a 250 kW DC charger, you can charge up to 80% of the battery in less than 90 minutes.