The first quarter closed positively for Volvo. The Swedish car manufacturer recorded a turnover in the first three months of the year of 105.3 billion Swedish kronor, the corresponding of 10.21 billion euros: we are talking about a growth of 12% compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating profit also posted a increase, up to 12.7 billion Swedish kronor or 1.23 billion euros. The adjusted operating margin closes the triptych of data, which increased by 12% compared to the first quarter of last year.

“We are doing everything possible to reduce lead times for our customers, but the situation in the global supply chain for semiconductors and other components remains. unstable – said Volvo Group CEO, Martin Lundstedt – Economic activity continued to be good with high transport volumes and good construction activity in most markets ”. As for the individual markets, the Swedish group has revised down its forecasts for this year in truck market in China, while it left the estimates for Europe and North America unchanged. The reason for this negativity? In the first quarter of this 2022 alone, truck orders literally dropped by 47% compared to the same period last year. In the long run, according to Volvo, the situation will not recover.