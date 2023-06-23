When transporting your family in a Volvo, you don’t quickly think of a device that sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, do you? The Volvo EX30 will really do that. According to Volvo’s head of strategy, Erik Severinson, the EX30 has a fast 0-100 time for safety’s sake. He compares Volvo with sister brand Polestar, which is focused on speed.

“Polestar is positioned for a different customer looking at acceleration among other factors. This [de EX-30] is a real Volvo. Acceleration is important from a safety point of view to quickly overtake another car,” says Severinson. According to him, the brand does not go against Volvo’s ‘safety heritage’. So buy that fast dream car and tell your partner that you are buying it from a safety point of view.

Will Volvo not get into Polestar’s waters due to the fast EX30?

The chief strategist explains why that is not the case: “We have great acceleration in an EV that is small and light. But if performance includes other things – top speed and sharp handling – then this is not a performance car.” According to him, you have to be at Polestar for that. According to him, these two separate brands also make Volvo more … Volvo.

‘A Volvo is a family car. We care about people, the planet and personal mobility. We do not aim for performance in that respect. Polestar delivers something completely different. We can be more Volvo if we don’t have to focus on those customers,” says Severinson. So what kind of customer are you? A family man going for a Volvo or a speed demon better suited to Polestar?