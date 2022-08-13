For some time the XC90 continues to be Volvo’s third best-selling model globally. Some time ago the Swedish car manufacturer had hinted that this SUV would remain in circulation for a few more years before being renewed, and the first patent images circulated on the web portraying a new Volvo crossover seem to confirm that the replacement in the range will not be long in coming: the lines and shapes of the model in question are reminiscent of those of the current XC90, albeit updated with design ideas from the Concept Recharge presented in 2021.

Let’s think, for example, of the headlights, which are strongly leaning back, or to the top of the front grille that appears to be closed, suggesting that the XC90 heir may also be equipped with an electric powertrain. At the rear of the SUV stand out the C-shaped taillights, which appear to be different from those of the XC90 or the Concept Recharge. The Swedish automaker will inevitably stop production of the current XC90 sooner or later, a decision hastened by electrical transition which is overwhelming the brand’s range: when Volvo unveiled the Concept Recharge last year, it made it known that the heir to its third best-selling SUV in the world would remain in production until 2022, so it is reasonable to expect important news around. a few months at the most.