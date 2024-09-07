Volvo’s electrification strategy does not only involve the car range. In fact, the Swedish company has also been working on the decarbonisation process of its truck range for some time: the development of a new electric truck that will guarantee over 600 kilometers of autonomy. And Volvo’s view on this issue is clear: the electrification of heavy-duty trucks continues worldwide and the longer distances are becoming a possibility.

Volvo FH Electric

Volvo Trucks has announced that it will launch a new long-haul version of its FH Electric next year, capable of traveling up to 600 km on a single charge. And this, the Swedish company itself says, “will allow transport companies to use electric vehicles on inter-regional and long-distance routes and go through an entire working day without having to recharge them.” The new Volvo FH Electric will go on sale in the second half of 2025.

Over 600 km of autonomy

Numbers in hand, the over 600 kilometers of autonomy are certainly an important strong point of this new truck. Credit if we want to go to the new Volvo transmission technology, the so-called e-axlewhich creates space for significantly more on-board battery capacity. Added to this are other elements, such as more efficient batteries, improved battery management system and the overall efficiency of the kinematic chain.

Volvo Strategy

“Our new electric flagship will be a great complement to our broad range of electric vehicles and will enable zero tailpipe emission transport for the longer distances – said Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks – It will be a great solution for transport companies with high annual mileage of their vehicles and a strong commitment to reducing CO2 emissions. The transport sector accounts for seven percent of global carbon emissions. Battery electric trucks are important solutions to reduce climate impact. In addition to the significant environmental benefits, electric vehicles offer drivers a better working environment, with much lower noise and vibration levels.”