Less energy consumed and more autonomy than the values ​​declared in the approval phase. The independent energy efficiency test conducted on Volvo FH Electric. The trial was aimed at putting a fully loaded electric heavy vehicle of the Swedish brand under the magnifying glass and was conducted in Germany on the Green Truck Route, a 343 km long road that includes several highways, hilly terrain and narrower roads. and is used to test trucks from various manufacturers under a wide range of conditions. The vehicle used weighs 40 tons, with a 540 kWh battery that powers a 490 kW powertrain.

Volvo FH Electric was put to the test by German journalist Jan Burgdorf, a road transport expert: “I have to say that while driving the truck proves to be just as agile, if not even more agile than a diesel truck. Drivers will be surprised at how easy and quiet it is to drive and how well it responds. Vibrations are completely absent. “ The Volvo FH Electric maintained an average speed of 80 km / h over the entire journey, the same as the Volvo FH with diesel engine, equipped with a diesel engine and I-Save package to reduce fuel consumption. Based on energy consumption of just 1.1 kWh / km, the electric truck boasts a total range of 345 km on one charge. Volvo Trucks has a range of six fully electric heavy duty vehicles designed to meet the most diverse transport needs. The Volvo FH, FM and FMX Electric models have a gross vehicle weight of up to 44 tonnes. Sales are currently underway in Europe and production will begin in the second half of 2022.

“We are committed to respecting the Paris Agreement on climate change. Science-based goals have been set and we are taking action to accelerate development towards a drastic reduction in CO emissions 2 related to road freight transport. In my opinion, the wide electric range we already have on the market demonstrates this very clearly, “ – explained Tobias Bergman, Press Test Director at Volvo Trucks – The test results show that you can travel up to 500 km in a normal working day, with a short stop for charging, for example during the lunch break. The electric transmission is very efficient and makes this fully electric vehicle an extremely powerful tool for reducing CO2 emissions. “