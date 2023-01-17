In recent decades, almost all car manufacturers have switched to front-wheel drive for the sensible models. The fuel consumption is lower, there is more space in the back, the production costs are lower and the drivers are not just standing backwards. But it is precisely with electric cars that car manufacturers such as Volvo are switching back to rear-wheel drive. But why?

The updated versions of the XC40 and C40 will be in the showrooms in a while. The entry-level electric SUVs used to be front-wheel drive, but are now becoming rear-wheel drive. Volvo explains to TopGear Netherlands why they are switching to rear-wheel drive again after 25 years. The car is also available with four-wheel drive.

Rear wheel drive cars drive better

According to Volvo, the rear-wheel drive so that the front only has to steer is “particularly beneficial for optimizing the driving experience compared to a front-wheel drive electric car.” In simple terms: according to Volvo, a car with rear-wheel drive just drives a little better.

Better acceleration, less understeer

According to Volvo, the new XC40 and C40 turn in sharper and have less understeer. You could say that the new generation of Volvos should suffer more from oversteer, which is perhaps even more dangerous. But we suspect with the current safety systems that this is well under control.

In addition, rear-wheel drive would provide more grip when accelerating. This is quite logical: if you accelerate hard, the car lifts the nose and the weight is on the rear wheels. Most drag racers are four-wheel or rear-wheel drive for a reason. And why do you think Porsches, with the engine (and therefore the weight in the back), always accelerate so quickly?

Finally, the argument that front-wheel drive is more economical in consumption no longer applies to electric cars. In a petrol car, the engine is usually in the front and the power has to go to the rear via a drive shaft, where energy is lost. With an EV, the electric motor is located directly on the rear axle, so there is less energy lost.

Maybe you can drift with it, just like Polestar

The Polestar 3, which is very similar to the XC40, also has rear-wheel drive. “When you turn off the ESC, you can drift with it as much as you want. We don’t have drift modes or anything, but you can slide with it,” Joakim Rydholm, head of chassis development at Polestar, previously told TopGear. Whether you can also drift with the XC40 and C40, we will find out.