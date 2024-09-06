The new Volvo EX90 marks an important milestone for the Swedish brand, representing the brand’s first truly software-defined car. An innovative model, built on a centralized core computing architecture, developed thanks to the consolidated collaboration with NVIDIA. At the heart of this architecture is the central computing system of the EX90, called the most advanced in the automotive industry, powered by an NVIDIA DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip (SoC).

An advanced computing system

This powerful chip is capable of performing over 250 trillion operations per second (TOP), managing and organizing all the vehicle’s functions. The central computing system not only powers deep learning capabilities, but is also central to the active safety and driver assistance systems that rely on artificial intelligence. To fully exploit the potential of its cars, Volvo has decided to further expand its collaboration with NVIDIA: during this decade, the Swedish company itself says, cars based on NVIDIA DRIVE Thor will be introduced, capable of reaching up to 1,000 TOPs, for an increase in operations per second four times higher than the DRIVE Orin SoC, with seven times greater energy efficiency.

Towards a new generation of cars

The integration of DRIVE Thor represents a key step for the next generation of Volvo vehicles. This new architecture, which incorporates the NVIDIA Blackwell GPUwill enable the implementation of advanced driver assistance and safety features, as well as further develop autonomous driving. In addition, on-board functions and experiences based on generative artificial intelligence will be introduced, further improving the interaction between the car and the driver. Furthermore, Volvo, through its subsidiary Zenseact, is also exploiting the NVIDIA DGX systems: This supercomputing platform is optimized to handle large workloads and will contribute to the development of safe autonomous driving. DGX systems will be used to train AI models, ensuring that advanced technologies are ready for deployment in future fleets.

Volvo and NVIDIA

“Thanks to the presence of NVIDIA DRIVE Thor In our future cars, the software we develop internally becomes more scalable on our entire range of productswhich will allow us to continue to improve the safety of our cars, offer customers first-class user experiences, reduce costs and increase margins”said Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars.