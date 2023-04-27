Volvo EX90 is the concrete demonstration that the public can also be conquered through a fully electric engine, despite the more or less widespread distrust of this technology. The orders registered by the Swedish automaker for its next full electric SUV have indeed exceeded expectations of the company itself, which are already said to be very ambitious.

Success beyond expectations

Data in hand, in fact, Volvo has already assigned to their respective owners a sufficient number of EX90s to cover production throughout the next year. A real success, which has forced the Swedish car manufacturer to temporarily close the order book for its crossover, given that the first scheduled production cycle is sold out. Volvo itself then reassured all those who are interested in the EX90 and who have not had time to book it that the campaign will soon order will reopen.

Platform for seven seats

Recall that the new Volvo EX90 will be built on the basis of the SPA2 electrical architecture from the parent company Geely, exactly as is the case with the Polestar 3. But while the latter only seats five, the Swedish brand’s electric SUV boasts a third row of seats, thus increasing the number of seats to seven.

Motors and battery

The engine configuration of the new EX90 is based on the co-presence of two electric motors and four-wheel drive, which together guarantee a total power exceeding 400 HP and a maximum torque of 770 Nm. This applies to the entry-level versions of the SUV, while the Performance enjoy an increase in power and torque respectively up to 510 HP and 910 Nm. In both cases the powertrain is powered by a 107 kWh battery, which can recharge at 250 kW and guarantee up to 580km of autonomy in the WLTP cycle.