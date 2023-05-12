Volvo’s electric offensive will also go from new EX90 SUVs, but for it to go into production we will have to wait longer than expected. The Swedish automaker has announced that the start of construction work on its new battery-powered crossover has been delayed until the middle of next year due to further software development and testing.

Times dilate

After unveiling the new EX90 late last year, Volvo predicted the model would hit dealerships in early 2024, but that clearly won’t be the case. Despite this, the Swedish automaker has reassured about strong demand registered for its new SUV: according to the company, further work on the vehicle software will help ensure an even higher quality experience for all customers.

Consequences for Polestar 3

A Volvo spokesperson told Autonews that production of the new electric SUV was initially planned to begin at the end of this year: sliding it to the middle of next year, we’ll see when the model actually hits showrooms. In any case, it will not be only the Volvo EX90 who will be affected: also pole star 3which shares the same platform as the Swedish parent company’s electric SUV, will experience some delays, not yet quantified at the moment.

Different versions

We recall that the motor configuration of the new EX90 is based on the simultaneous presence of two electric motors and four-wheel drive, which together guarantee a total power of more than 400 HP and a maximum torque of 770 Nm. This for what concerns the entry-level versions of the SUV, while the Performance versions benefit from an increase in power and torque up to 510 HP and 910 Nm respectively. In both cases, the powertrain is powered by a 107 kWh batterywhich can recharge at 250 kW and guarantee up to 580 km of autonomy in the WLTP cycle.