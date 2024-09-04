Volvo EX90the Swedish car manufacturer’s top-of-the-range SUV, is finally ready to hit the road. The first batch of vehicles is in fact being shipped to dealers in the United States and Europe, and the first customers will be able to receive their new car by the end of this monthVolvo itself announced that deliveries are set to increase and extend to other markets between the fourth and final quarter of this year and the first quarter of 2025.

A new standard of safety and sustainability

The EX90 represents a significant step forward for Volvo, setting new standards in terms of safety, sustainability and technology focused on the individual. Volvo’s stated aim is to make life easier and more enjoyable for its users, and to ensure that the new flagship meets high demands, it was pushed to the limit during the testing phase. Volvo CEO Jim Rowan said I personally tested the EX90crossing the United States on board the vehicle: his adventure started from the Volvo plant in Charleston, South Carolina, and culminated in California.

Production and innovation

Production of the EX90 began earlier this year at the Charleston plant, which has a production capacity of 150,000 cars per year. In recent years, Volvo has invested heavily in its facilities, renovating and expanding its body shop and paint shop, for example. Not only that, the site has also been equipped with a state-of-the-art battery production line, paving the way for the new era of electric mobility which is preparing to take on the Swedish company.

Volvo EX90, first deliveries approaching

The EX90 is designed to be the safest car Volvo has ever made, with next-generation active and passive safety technologies. The vehicle is equipped with various software that continuously acquire data from a series of advanced sensors, ensuring optimal protection for drivers and passengers. In addition, the EX90 offers a driving range up to 600 kmmaking it a practical choice for long journeys.